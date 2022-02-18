'I always wanted to be an entertainer if not an actor', reveals 'Kabir Singh' star, Soham Majumdar

Soham Majumdar, who rose to fame as Shahid Kapoor’s best friend in Kabir Singh, and the notorious terrorist in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka, will next be seen in the musical drama Homecoming, directed by Soumyajit Majumdar, which also features Sayani Gupta, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur, and Hussain Dalal.

In a candid conversation with the Free Press Journal, Soham shares how he came onboard for Homecoming, roles he would like to explore as an artist, and more.

Soham says that his role in Homecoming is sort of inspired by his personal journey, but not similar to his journey as an actor. He explains, “It is about a person who is sort of perplexed in this crossroad called life and how eventually he takes a decision towards happiness than success.”

In Homecoming, Soham’s character reunites with his friends from Kolkata after seven years, on the occasion of Durga Puja, to revive their old theatre rehearsal space, which is about to be converted into a heritage hotel.

He further adds, “I have known Soumyajit for the longest time, and we used to do theatre not in the same group but around the same time in Kolkata. We call ourselves the ‘Majumdar Brothers’ and the moment he said he needed me, I was onboard, I didn’t ponder upon it too much. Rather making the film for him was the biggest challenge as that itself is a story.”

An elated Soham says that things have changed for him on the work front after Dhamaka and Kabir Singh. He says, “I think in the industry it is all about perceptions and also about breaking them. As of now, I am excited but you know life is a paradox, what we like now we could be bored of it five years down the line so let’s see. Excitement prevails in the hood now.”

On a parting note, Soham reveals that as an artist he always wanted to be out of the box. He shares, “I have always enjoyed entertaining. I feel there shouldn’t be a dull moment. Hence, you could say I always wanted to be an entertainer if not an actor, cause spreading my arms in front of the bathroom mirror is something I tried but I don’t think I was too good at it.”

“I wish to play a superhero/ vigilante and I wish to put this out in the universe that I do because I am a big fan of films like Kickass and Bhavesh Joshi, and the recent release Minnal Murali. Apart from that, any role, that does not make me feel that I am just doing a 6 AM to 6 PM shift and genuinely live and breathe the character, I would love to play that,” he concludes.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 07:00 AM IST