'Hypocrisy Queen': Prachi Desai called out after old tweets on 'Bol Bachchan' surface online

Amid the ongoing debate about power play in Bollywood in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood actress Prachi Desai recently called out 'Bol Bcahchan' co-star Ajay Devgn for forgetting her, Asin and other actors on the 8th anniversary of the film. As 2012 comedy-drama 'Bol Bachchan' clocked eight years of its release, actor Ajay Devgn had shared BTS (behind the scenes) pictures with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and film director Rohit Shetty. Prachi had publicly schooled Devgn for forgetting her and other actors. This obviously didn't go down well with Ajay Devgn fans and they lashed out at the actress by trending 'Hypocrisy Queen Prachi Desai'.

Fans took to the micro-blogging site to share screenshots of Prachi's old tweets, where she had only tagged Abhishek Bachchan.

Lashing out at the actress, a user wrote, "Her Only Two Successful Movies are with #AjayDevgn, she Must be Thakful to him But She is targeting him Just for the sake of fake attention ! But she doesn't know we know who is victim and who is targeting.. Shameles @ItsPrachiDesai HYPOCRISY QUEEN PRACHI DESAI"

A tweet read, "Her Only Two Successful Movies are with Ajay Devgn , She Must be Thakful to him But She is targeting him Just for the sake of attention ! Shameles @ItsPrachiDesai"

A few netizens also came out in support of the 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbai' actress and slammed Ajay Devgn fans for trolling Prachi. A user wrote, "Like Everyone is raising voice against nepotism and groupism these days , so what's wrong if she did it. Shame on Indians who are supporting groupism and trending HYPOCRISY QUEEN PRACHI DESAI."

"Ajay’s blind fans are trending Hypocrisy Queen Prachi Desai and not even showing the whole thing! Sad how they had to fake it to make it! We Are With Prachi Desai," wrote a user.

A tweet read: "Bollywood can't tolerate when outsiders raise their voice against Bollywood mafia then they start trend against hypocrisy queen prachi desai "

