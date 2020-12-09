Husn Hai Suhana: Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan set the internet on fire with their chemistry in 'Coolie No. 1's latest track

Speaking about being a part of one of the most-popular Govinda-Karishma tracks ever made, Sara Ali Khan said, “I genuinely believe that everyone I know has listened to, enjoyed and danced on Husn Hai Suhana. It truly was an overwhelming feeling and a dream come true when I found out I would get to feature in the reprised version of this song!

Now since I know that stepping into Karishma Ma’am’s shoes is an impossible talk, I didn’t try at all to do that. Like most young girls, I too am very inspired by Karishma ma’am and am a huge fun of hers. Nonetheless, for me being hard of husnn hai Suhana was more about getting to dance with Varun Dhawan, enjoying that new chemistry, and being guided by David Ji and Ganesh Sir who truly epitomise commercial masala songs, and for me define the 90’s."

Prime members across 200 countries and territories can stream the world premiere of Coolie No.1 on December 25 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.