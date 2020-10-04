Hungama 2: Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan off to Manali to resume shoot after COVID-19 test

The cast of filmmaker Priyadarshan's "Hungama 2", including Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan, on Sunday left for Manali, Himachal Pradesh, to resume shoot for the comedy.

The film is a sequel to 2003 comedy hit "Hungama", which also starred Rawal.

Shetty took to Instagram and posted a picture with the cast, including actor Pranitha Subhash and producer Ratan Jain.

"COVID test done. Mask done. And now we are off. Time for some Hungama," the actor captioned the picture from the airport standing next to a private aircraft.