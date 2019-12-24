Hungama 2: Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty starrer to release on August 14, 2020

Paresh Rawal, whose character was one of the highlights of Hungama is reuniting with Priyadarshan after seven years and have worked together in blockbuster comedies like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag, and Malamaal Weekly.

Priyadarshan, known to ace the comedy genre with films like Hulchul, Garam Masala, De Dhana Dhan, says, “It’s been 17 years since Hungama released and it is still remembered by the audiences. I am happy to collaborate with producer Ratan Jain (Venus) yet again after Hulchul and Garam Masala and excited to bring back this laugh riot to the big screen with double laughter and entertainment.

Talking about the film, Producer Ratan Jain (Venus) said, “Hungama has been one of the most iconic comedy entertainers of its times and reminisced across age groups, we are super excited to revive this franchise brand back to the big screen. This Independence Day, get ready to go on a laughter ride with Hungama 2.”

With fresh and quirky casting, the comedy franchise is bound to crack you up once again on Independence Day! Hungama 2 is Produced by Ratan Jain(venus) and directed by Priyadarshan.