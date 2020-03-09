Hungama 2: Makers share intriguing poster of Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal starrer

New Delhi: The makers of the comedy-drama 'Hungama 2' on Monday shared an intriguing poster of the flick featuring the lead actors.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on Twitter that features Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

Adarsh's tweet reads," #PareshRawal, #ShilpaShettyKundra, #MeezaanJafri and #PranithaSubhash... New poster of #Hungama2... Directed by Priyadarshan... Produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan R Jain and Armaan Ventures." 'Hungama 2' stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery and South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles.