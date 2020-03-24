'Humare yahaan jahalat ka level alag hai': Anubhav Sinha urges Muslims to pray at home amid coronavirus outbreak

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter on Tuesday, urging Muslims to pray at home amid coronavirus outbreak. This comes after several states imposed a complete lockdown to contain the virus and stop its spread. While churches and temples decided to abide by the rules, mosques remained open until last Friday.
Sinha shared a video of Muslims moving out of a mosque after offering namaz and wrote, “Saudi Arab तक की मस्जिदें अज़ानों में ऐलान कर रही हैं कि घर पे नमाज़ पढ़ो। अज़ान में एक लाइन है जो सबको मस्जिद में बुलाती है बाजमात नमाज़ अदा करने के लिए। वो लाइन temporarily बदल दी गयी है। पर हमारे यहाँ जहालत का level अलग है। मुसलमान भाइयों को ही समझाना पड़ेगा इन लोगों को।" (Mosques up to Saudi Arab are declaring in Azans that they should offer Namaz at home. There is a line in Azan that invites everyone to the mosque to perform bajamat prayers. That line has been temporarily changed. But the ship's level is different here. Only Muslim brothers will have to explain these people.)
Anubhav Sinha has helmed films like Thappad, Article 15 and Mulk to name a few.
In a report by IANS, the Sharia Council of Jamaat e Islami, on Monday, issued certain guidelines for the prayers to be performed in the mosque, the body said that public should stay away from mosques and offer prayers at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.
After a detailed discussion the guidelines have been issued which says: "Disinfectants should be used in mosques and all medical precautions should be exercised that are recommended by health experts.
The number of people affected by it is increasing very fast. Many states have announced lockdown. Medical experts have pointed out that this disease spreads by being near each other, shaking hands and by touching things that are then touched by others. The possibility of the spread of the virus increases with large gatherings of people. As of now, India has 508 cases of coronavirus including 10 deaths, with 36 recovered so far.
