'Humare yahaan jahalat ka level alag hai': Anubhav Sinha urges Muslims to pray at home amid coronavirus outbreak

In a report by IANS, the Sharia Council of Jamaat e Islami, on Monday, issued certain guidelines for the prayers to be performed in the mosque, the body said that public should stay away from mosques and offer prayers at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

After a detailed discussion the guidelines have been issued which says: "Disinfectants should be used in mosques and all medical precautions should be exercised that are recommended by health experts.

The number of people affected by it is increasing very fast. Many states have announced lockdown. Medical experts have pointed out that this disease spreads by being near each other, shaking hands and by touching things that are then touched by others. The possibility of the spread of the virus increases with large gatherings of people. As of now, India has 508 cases of coronavirus including 10 deaths, with 36 recovered so far.