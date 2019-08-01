Huma Qureshi takes firing lessons for upcoming Netflix series 'Army of the Dead'

New Delhi: Huma Qureshi who was last seen in Netflix original series 'Leila' is leaving no stone unturned to put her best foot forward for her Hollywood debut in the zombie drama 'Army of the Dead.' The actor was recently found prepping up for the flick which will be directed by Zack Snyder and stars American actor-wrestler, Dave Bautista.

She shared a video on Instagram, where Huma can be seen practising with yellow ear muffs on. Sporting a denim shirt she wrote alongside the video, "On Target #practise #shooting #pistol #fireaway #cantbetamed #AOTD Learning new life skills just in case I bump into some zombies." Principal photography of the film is set to begin later this year.