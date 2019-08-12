Huma Qureshi, Rishi Kapoor: B-town stars extend Eid wishes to fans

New Delhi: As the nation is celebrating Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid, with great religious zeal and fervour, the B-town extended their warm greetings to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion on Monday.

From the veteran Rishi Kapoor to Riteish Deshmukh, all poured in their Eid wishes on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Going simple with his wishes, Rishi wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all!"

Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar renumerated her time in Kashmir during Eid last year and even sent her heartfelt wishes to the residents of the valley today. "I was in Kashmir on this #Eid last year..it was the most pious, cultured and joyous Eid. Now I pray for all in Kashmir that they're out of their torture n darkness soon and with heavy heart wish you all #EidMubarak," she tweeted.