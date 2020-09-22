Huma, Kalki, Radhika: An incomplete list of women in support of MeToo accused Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's former wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj, and friends from the industry, Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Tisca Chopra and Surveen Chawla, have come out in support of the director after actor Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual harassment.
On Saturday, Ghosh took to Twitter, claiming that the "Gangs of Wasseypur" director was sexually inappropriate towards her, an allegation Kashyap called "baseless".
Ghosh, 30, tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against the filmmaker.
Here’s an incomplete list of the women and what they had to say in Kashyap’s defence.
1. Taapsee Pannu
Pannu, who collaborated with Kashyap on the 2018 romantic-drama "Manmarziyaan", took to Instagram and wrote that the filmmaker was "the biggest feminist" she knew.
2. Aarti Bajaj
Kashyap's first wife Bajaj said the filmmaker was somebody who makes sure to create a safe work environment for his female co-workers.
Calling Ghosh's allegation, the "cheapest" stunt, Bajaj urged Kashyap to keep raising his voice against every wrong.
3. Kalki Koechlin
The filmmaker's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin came out in support of Kashyap.
The 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actor posted a tweet that the filmmaker continued to stand up for her integrity even after they got divorced.
The 'Dev D' actor claimed that Kashyap always stood up for her when she felt unsafe at the workplace and that he has always fought for women's freedom in his writing as well.
4. Surveen Chawla
Chawla, who worked with the filmmaker on his two-part Netflix series "Sacred Games", said the allegation against the director reeked of "opportunism".
5. Tisca Chopra
Chopra, who featured alongside Kashyap and Chawla in the short film "Chhuri", said the filmmaker was one of the biggest supporters of talent, be it men or women.
Here are some more reactions.
6. Huma Qureshi
7. Mahie Gill
Mahie told Hindustan Times, “I really don’t want to get into this rut... there’s already so much negativity happening around us...its very easy to take names just because he launched us.. all I want to say is that I’ve known Anurag for a long time now. We may not be in touch but I’m sure Anurag can never ever speak like this about any of his actors. This is my statement and I don’t want to speak any further on this.”
8. Swara Bhasker
9. Radhika Apte
10. Mandana Karimi
11. Guneet Monga