Huma, Kalki, Radhika: An incomplete list of women in support of MeToo accused Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's former wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj, and friends from the industry, Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Tisca Chopra and Surveen Chawla, have come out in support of the director after actor Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual harassment.

On Saturday, Ghosh took to Twitter, claiming that the "Gangs of Wasseypur" director was sexually inappropriate towards her, an allegation Kashyap called "baseless".

Ghosh, 30, tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against the filmmaker.

Here’s an incomplete list of the women and what they had to say in Kashyap’s defence.

1. Taapsee Pannu

Pannu, who collaborated with Kashyap on the 2018 romantic-drama "Manmarziyaan", took to Instagram and wrote that the filmmaker was "the biggest feminist" she knew.