'Hum Saath Saath Hain' music composer Raam Laxman dies at 78, days after taking second COVID-19 jab

Veteran music composer Vijay Patil aka Raam from the Raam Laxman duo, who are best known for creating soundtracks for blockbusters such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Hum Saath Saath Hain among others, passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack at his residence in Nagpur. He was 78.

According to a report by Indian Express, Raam’s son Amar said that his father died at 2:00 am in the morning, a few days after getting the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

He said, “He was feeling very weak and fatigued (after the second jab), and a doctor was treating him for that.”

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also took to Twitter and wrote, “I just learned that the extremely talented and popular music composer Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) has passed away. I am very sorry to hear this. He was a great man. I sang many of his songs which got very popular. I pay him my respects.”