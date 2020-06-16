'Hum nahi banayenge Sushant ke saath': Shekhar Kapur reveals why 'Paani' producers shelved the film

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday committed suicide in Mumbai. Sushant was found hanging at his house in Bandra and a domestic help alerted the police.

His suicide raised a lot of questions on how the 'Chhichhore' actor was treated in Bollywood.

Recently, Shekhar Kapur, who was supposed to collab with Sushant on the now shelved movie Paani, talked about Sushant in a live session with Manoj Bajpayee.

Kapur revealed how Sushant cried after the movie was shelved by the producers. He also revealed the producer's reason behind scrapping the film. "Paani, producers ne kaha, ‘Hum nahi banayenge Sushant ke saath. Paani nahi banegi.’ Kuch aur film koshish karke bana leta, woh nahi kiya. Main bahar chale gaya Hindustan se. Gussa, naraaz ho gaya." (The producers said, ‘We will not make Paani with Sushant. Paani will not be made.’ I should have tried to make another film with him, which I didn’t. I left India as I was angry and upset)," he recalled, adding that meeting Sushant for the first time was like 'meeting a child'.

Sushant made his big-screen debut came in the year 2013 with Kai Po Che! Before making it big into Bollywood, he was the lead in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta.

His last movie Drive was a Netflix film which released in 2019. Jacqueline Fernandez and Sapna Pabbi starred alongside Sushant in the action film.

Before Drive, the actor starred in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, a comedy-drama which was an instant hit at the box-office.