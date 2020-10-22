Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan on the same page as Kangana? Check out her cryptic post on Sushant

Amid some media reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to file a closure report in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the federal agency, last week, refuted the claims and said that such reports are "erroneous" and the investigation is still continuing.
With the crusade drying out, and most of Bollywood urging fans to move on and let Sushant’s soul rest in peace, it is only Kangana Ranaut, who continues to maintain her stance that the actor was bullied by the film industry and feared for his life.
Now, Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie has shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Sushant. Along with the image of the actor, she added a quote that read, “Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest.”
SSR fans thanked the star-mommy for speaking in support of Sushant. One user wrote, “So do u believe what Kangana has been saying?”
"It's some relief to see the Roshan's keeping some dignity in this disgusting industry... more power to you," added another.
Another user commented, “Hats off madam...we didn't expect such post from you.”
Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34.
Pinkie had also shared a post back then with an incident from Viktor Frankl’s book ‘Man’s search for meaning.’
She added, “Often it is not the brilliant argument that makes the difference. Sometimes the small act of listening is the greatest gift we can give. #bekind and #compassionate.”
Meanwhile, Hrithik’s former lover Kangana reacted to news reports of AIIMS ruling out Rajput’s death as murder. She said that the actor "was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life".
Reportedly, Kangana was the other woman in Hrithik’s life, which ended his marriage with Sussanne Khan.
"Young and extraordinary individuals don't just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS," the actress tweeted.
"With latest progress we need answers to few questions. 1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him? 2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist? 3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?" Kangana wrote in a separate tweet.
Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are also probing the money laundering and drugs angle in connection with the actor's death, respectively.