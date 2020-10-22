Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan on the same page as Kangana? Check out her cryptic post on Sushant

Amid some media reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to file a closure report in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the federal agency, last week, refuted the claims and said that such reports are "erroneous" and the investigation is still continuing.

With the crusade drying out, and most of Bollywood urging fans to move on and let Sushant’s soul rest in peace, it is only Kangana Ranaut, who continues to maintain her stance that the actor was bullied by the film industry and feared for his life.

Now, Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie has shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Sushant. Along with the image of the actor, she added a quote that read, “Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest.”