Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 to be remade in Hollywood?

Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' may become the first Bollywood movie to be remade in Hollywood. Yes, according to sources, 'Super 30' in talks in Hollywood for a remake.

Hrithik Roshan is riding an all-time career-high after two back-to-back blockbusters in 2019. First came Super 30, the biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar which belied all expectations by becoming a blockbuster.

The film didn't only do well at the box office but also received a lot of appreciation from the audience. Super 30' chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

In a report by Asian age, a source is quoted saying, “Super 30 is one of the finest subjects that has come out from India in the recent past. And with Indian stories finding worldwide acceptance, this subject too is expected to work globally. A Hollywood major has shown interest in the subject, and writer Sanjiv Dutta is expected to pen the film in English once the casting for the central character is finalised after the studio hires the director. Anand Kumar is expected to be a part of this film too because it is based on his life.”

Another report also suggested that a production house is already in talks with Reliance Entertainment's Shubhashish Sircar for a possible Hollywood remake.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

'Super 30's founder and noted mathematician Anand Kumar was recently felicitated in the US with a prestigious teaching award in recognition of his contributions towards imparting education to the needy students.

The Education Excellence Award 2019 was presented to Kumar by the Foundation For Excellence (FFE) at a function on the occasion of the organisation’s 25th anniversary gala in San Jose, California.