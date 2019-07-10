Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' gets ‘U’ certification with some Sanskari cuts

By FPJ Web Desk

‘Super 30’ has been cleared by the CBFC board with a ‘U’ certification however they also a few cuts including a reference to Ramayana.

