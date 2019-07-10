Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' gets ‘U’ certification with some Sanskari cuts

<p>Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Super 30’ has been cleared by the CBFC board with a ‘U’ certification however they also a few cuts including a reference to Ramayana. A DNA report suggested the film has been watched by certification board members and they have demanded a few very Sanskari cuts.</p><p>The film certification board has asked the makers to get rid of the Ramayana reference in Super 30. A dialogue that earlier said, "Ramayana mein” will now be changed to "Raj Puran mein". Changes have also been asked to make in the song Paisa where a minister can be seen touching a dancer’s belly. It has now been replaced to scene of dancers grooving to the song.</p><p>The song will now also display an anti- liquor disclaimer like anti-smoking disclaimers by the edge of the screen.</p><p>The film directed by Vikas Bhal also stars Mrunal Thakur as Hrithik Roshan’s lead and Pakanj Tripathi as a politician. Super 30 will now release on 12<sup>th</sup> July</p>.Bullies are not to be engaged with: Hrithik Roshan on Kangana and Sunaina controversies.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>