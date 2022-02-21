Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad spends time with his family and kids

It seems like Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan isn’t shying away from letting the world know that he isn’t single anymore.

Days after the ‘War’ actor was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad at a dinner date, the latter is now spending quality time with the Roshan family.

In a picture shared by Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan, Saba can be seen chilling with the lot. The frame features Hrithik’s children Hrehaan and Hridaan too.

Rajesh captioned it as, "Happiness is always around..especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time."

Hrithik also commented on the post stating, "Hahaha true that chacha!! And you are the most fun."

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne in 2000 and parted ways after 14 years of marriage.

While Khan is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni, Hrithik is not shying away to show that he too has found someone special.

Hrithik will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

The project is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri.

Hrithik will also feature in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller 'Fighter', co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Saba featured in the web series 'Rocket Boys' that stars Ishwak Singh as Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Jim Sarbh as Dr Homi J. Bhabha, India's space pioneers.

Saba essays the role of Dr Bhabha's love interest Parvana Irani.

'Rocket Boys' revolves around the lives of these two nuclear physicists, and follows their journey as they set out to create the Indian space programme.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:08 AM IST