Hrithik Roshan's quirky post urging people to stay at home

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan's latest post is a hit, but for a change it is not the superstar but his pet dog that is drawing a lot of attention.

Late night on Thursday, Hrithik posted a photo on Instagram where he is seen with his pet dog Zane.WIth the picture, he has given a message asking people to stay at home during the 21-day national lockdown.

"Zane wants to tell you to stay home like his daddy," he wrote.