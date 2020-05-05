Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie wants 'Koi Mil Gaya's Jadu to come back amid COVID-19 crisis

The post left the actor in splits and his fans took to the comments section to react to it. A user wrote, "Awww... yes definitely! I think, Jadu is back on earth. Hrithik must be hiding him somewhere."

"Please ask hrithik to call him back," wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is utilizing the current period of COVID-19 lockdown to spend quality time with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan, and ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Recently, Sussanne shared a video in which Hrithik along with his sons can be seen enjoying a beautiful view from their balcony. A fan asked if the actor was holding a cigarette in his hand while spending time with his sons. “Does @iHrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am i seeing wrong? I hope you don’t @iHrithik. It makes me very very sorry,” she wrote.

Hrithik noticed the tweet and clarified her doubts stating, “I am a non smoker . :) and if I was Krrish , first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet.”