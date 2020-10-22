Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan tests positive for COVID-19

Amid lockdown relaxations and Mumbaikars coping with the 'new normal', cinema halls and restaurants partially open, COVID-19 cases are yet to see a lowering graph in the maximum city.

Now, according to a report by Times of India, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Pinkie Roshan is currently living in Mumbai's Juhu building Palazzo with her mother, daughter Sunaina and granddaughter Sunarika.

The report further states that Hrithik’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is stationed at Khandala, while the actor himself is living separately in a nearby beach flat where he shifted a couple of years ago.

The 'Super 30' actor's ex-wife Sussanne who had earlier shifted into Palazzo with sons Hrehaan and Hridaan at the beginning of the lockdown has moved back to her Versova flat.

Incidentally, today is also Pinkie's birthday. She took to Instagram and gave her followers a sneak peek into the celebrations amid trying times.

She wrote, "#myfamily brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door."