Hrithik Roshan's family treat his ‘homesick’ girlfriend Saba Azad with pasta and pizza

Days after Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad joined the Roshan's family over lunch, she was recently pampered by certain members of the clan whilst feeling homesick.

Saba took to Instagram and posted a picture of the delicious spread sent by Hrithik’s family members Kanchan, Suranika and Pashmina.

She captioned it as, “When you’re home sick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you.”

Last month, Saba joined the Roshan's family over lunch. A photograph from the get-together was shared by Hrithik's uncle and music composer Rajesh Roshan.

In the visual, Hrithik can be seen sitting with Saba and other family members, including mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, uncle Rajesh Roshan among others. Everyone happily posed for the fam-jam picture.

Hrithik and Saba sparked dating rumours when they were spotted walking out of a Mumbai restaurant holding hands. Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons. They parted ways in 2014.

Recently, Sussanne also praised Saba for her performance at an event in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in 'War' in 2019, while Saba was last seen as 'Pipsy' in the web series 'Rocket Boys' which is currently streaming on SonyLiv.

Besides that, Hrithik will also be seen in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone, and 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan.

'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

Hrithik and Saif are acting together in a film after 20 years, their last joint appearance being in 'Naa Tum Jaano Naa Hum' (2002). This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

A cult film in its own right, 'Vikram Vedha' is based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal' and tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:52 AM IST