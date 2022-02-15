Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan reacts to his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad's gig

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan is all praise for his rumoured girlfriend, actress-musician Saba Azad.

On Monday, Sussanne took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of Saba from one of her gigs. "What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented," she wrote with the photo.

Thanking Sussanne, Saba later wrote on Instagram, "Thanks my Suzie. So happy you were there last night."

For the unawares, rumours about Hrithik and Saba's dating surfaced after the actors got papped by shutterbugs walking hand in hand at a Mumbai eatery twice within a week.

In several photos and videos doing the rounds on the internet, Hrithik can be seen escorting Saba inside his car and also shielding her from the shutterbugs.

Saba has featured in movies like 'Dil Kabaddi' and 'Mujhse Fraandship Karoge' besides some short films. She has also been the face of various commercials.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne. The duo parted ways after 14 years of marriage. They are parents to their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

On the other hand, Sussanne is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He will also feature in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller 'Fighter', co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Saba was recently seen in the web series 'Rocket Boys' that stars Ishwak Singh as Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Jim Sarbh as Dr Homi J. Bhabha, India's space pioneers. Saba essays the role of Dr Bhabha's love interest Parvana Irani.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:24 PM IST