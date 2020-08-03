Hrithik Roshan wishes Taapsee Pannu on birthday; Kangana's Ranaut's team takes a sly dig at 'silly ex'

As actor Taapsee Pannu ringed in her 33rd birthday on Saturday, her co-stars and friends from the industry showered heart-warming wishes to make her birthday special. Among other celebrities, actor Hrithik Roshan also extended birthday wish to the actress and called himself a 'fan'. While the tweet left the 'Manmarziyaan' actress dumbfounded, it seemingly didn't go down well with Kangana Ranaut's digital team.

Roshan took to Twitter to wish Taapsee Pannu and wrote, "Happy birthday to you @taapsee . From a fan . Have a super duper year ahead. Big hug."

Replying to the sweet note, the 'Badla' actress commented: "Ok this is one message I am totally dumbfounded with. Don’t know exactly how to respond but this becomes my previous birthday gift. You know how much I adore you so no need to reiterate.thank you."