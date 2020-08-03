Hrithik Roshan wishes Taapsee Pannu on birthday; Kangana's Ranaut's team takes a sly dig at 'silly ex'

As actor Taapsee Pannu ringed in her 33rd birthday on Saturday, her co-stars and friends from the industry showered heart-warming wishes to make her birthday special. Among other celebrities, actor Hrithik Roshan also extended birthday wish to the actress and called himself a 'fan'. While the tweet left the 'Manmarziyaan' actress dumbfounded, it seemingly didn't go down well with Kangana Ranaut's digital team.
Roshan took to Twitter to wish Taapsee Pannu and wrote, "Happy birthday to you @taapsee . From a fan . Have a super duper year ahead. Big hug."
Replying to the sweet note, the 'Badla' actress commented: "Ok this is one message I am totally dumbfounded with. Don’t know exactly how to respond but this becomes my previous birthday gift. You know how much I adore you so no need to reiterate.thank you."
After their Twitter banter went viral, Kangana Ranaut's digital team took a sly dig at the actors and wrote, "Ha ha silly ex will never get over Kangana, as far as Ms Punnu is concerned in 10 years of her career she never got such love from the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan etc but now she is collecting her crumbs..."
"Kangana says chatukarita and defending bollywood mafia has many perks, fake love appreciation,awards, films and rewards are just some of them," the team added.
For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut have a long and complicated history. In 2016, Kangana claimed that they were in a relationship but Hrithik said it was not true. The fight became public after Hrithik sued her and Kangana counter-sued him.
Meanwhile, Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu's clash dates back to August 2019. Kangana’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel had even called the former 'a sasti copy' of the 'Queen' actress. Ranaut had recently called her a 'B-grade actresses' and 'needy outsider'.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)