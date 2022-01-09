Hrithik Roshan will not celebrate his birthday this year due to THIS reason

Hrithik Roshan is turning 48 on January 10 and his fans are over the moon for his special day. But unlike every year, the actor might not celebrate his birthday this year.

Due to the rise in COVID cases in the country, a lot of restrictions are put into place in Maharashtra. Hrithik's entire building is quarantined due to Nadiadwala's family being positive for COVID-19.

Hrithik has always been a very responsible citizen and even at this difficult time he has urged all his fans to take utmost care of themselves in this covid rise.

That is why, the actor won't even have a low key birthday celebration, a report stated. The report also said that Hrithik and his family members might just do a small celebration among themselves.

Every year, the 'Bang Bang' actor comes out to greet his fans who come to wish outside his residence. The superstar also often cuts a cake with the media and interacts with them.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand directorial ‘Fighter’. He will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Deepika Padukone.

The actor has also been roped in for the official Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’ co-starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The first look of the film is set to release on Hrithik's birthday tomorrow.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 05:24 PM IST