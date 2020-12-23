Hrithik Roshan watches 'Wonder Woman 1984' in theatre with Sussanne Khan, kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday visited a theatre with former wife Sussanne Khan and his kids - Hrehaan and Hridhaan - to watch Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

The 'War' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his family sitting in the theatre, following the social distancing norms and wearing masks.

Thanking INOX, he wrote, "Home is where the heart is, My wonderland. #CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask. Good job @INOXmovies n Rajendar for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience."

"This was sooo much fun ! Nothing and I mean NOTHING comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen ! The sound , the projection , the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all OUTSTANDING ! well done to the INOX team !" he added.