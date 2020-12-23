Hrithik Roshan watches 'Wonder Woman 1984' in theatre with Sussanne Khan, kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday visited a theatre with former wife Sussanne Khan and his kids - Hrehaan and Hridhaan - to watch Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984'.
The 'War' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his family sitting in the theatre, following the social distancing norms and wearing masks.
Thanking INOX, he wrote, "Home is where the heart is, My wonderland. #CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask. Good job @INOXmovies n Rajendar for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience."
"This was sooo much fun ! Nothing and I mean NOTHING comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen ! The sound , the projection , the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all OUTSTANDING ! well done to the INOX team !" he added.
In 'Wonder Woman 1984', Gal Gadot reprises her role of Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego Wonder Woman in the sequel of the 2017 hit. The sequel is directed by Patty Jenkins, who made the first film, too.
The film, which was scheduled for a Christmas eve release in India, is reportedly facing a minor setback in the state of Maharashtra.
According to a report, the shows scheduled for the film in cinema halls post-7:30 pm will be cancelled owing to the night curfew that has been imposed recently.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)