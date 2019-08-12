Hrithik Roshan unveils a trilingual power-packed poster of 'WAR'

New Delhi: After giving a visual treat to fans with the 'WAR' teaser, Bollywood's heartthrob Hrithik Roshan unveiled another intriguing poster of the film on social media.

Hrithik who is all set to make his "actions speak louder than words" shared the new poster on Instagram.

In the poster, Hrithik and Tiger Shroff can be seen driving a speedy car in a snow-capped area while posing with a gun. Contrary to this, adding more spark to the poster, Vaani Kapoor can be seen flaunting her glamorous and fiery look.

"It's WAR. I'll let my actions speak louder than words Tiger Shroff ;) See you on 2nd October," the 'Bang Bang' star captioned the poster.