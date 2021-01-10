Hrithik Roshan turns 47: Ex-wife Sussanne Khan wishes 'best dad in the world' on birthday

Sharing a video featuring her actor husband with their two children, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan on Sunday extended birthday greetings to the actor.

Khan who had called it quits with Roshan in 2014 after a 14-year-long marriage posted a special video capturing several memorable moments between Hrithik and their children Hridhaan Roshan, Hrehaan Roshan.

Using the hashtags of "best dad in the world," Sussanne wished her ex-husband a "meaningful blessed" year ahead.

"Happy happiest birthday Rye..wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds," she wrote in the caption.