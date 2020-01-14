Hrithik Roshan to star in Karan Johar's adaption of 'R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster'?

'War' actor Hrithik Roshan, who is currently basking in the success of his last two releases, has been approached by Karan Johar for Dharma Production's next venture.

2019 proved to be an amazing year for Hrithik Roshan. The actor is at an all-time high in his career and has had two back-to-back hits. 'War' and 'Super 30', both did exceptionally well at the box office and changed Hrithik's game. The superstar has been approached by Karan Johar for his next.

Earlier, this month, Karan had taken to Twitter to announce his next project. The movie is an adaption of Nitin Gokhale’s book, R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster. He wrote, “Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time. Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book – “R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon!”