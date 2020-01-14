Hrithik Roshan to star in Karan Johar's adaption of 'R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster'?

'War' actor Hrithik Roshan, who is currently basking in the success of his last two releases, has been approached by Karan Johar for Dharma Production's next venture.
2019 proved to be an amazing year for Hrithik Roshan. The actor is at an all-time high in his career and has had two back-to-back hits. 'War' and 'Super 30', both did exceptionally well at the box office and changed Hrithik's game. The superstar has been approached by Karan Johar for his next.
Earlier, this month, Karan had taken to Twitter to announce his next project. The movie is an adaption of Nitin Gokhale’s book, R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster. He wrote, “Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time. Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book – “R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon!”
If the reports are to be believed, Karan has offered the project to Hrithik Roshan. However, official statements are yet to be made. In a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source quoted, "Hrithik Roshan has been approached by Dharma Productions for the film that they announced last week. The actor has shown interest in the film, but is yet to sign the project.”
The movie will revolve around the life story of the founder of R&AW, Rameshwar Nath Kao. The founder of India’s external intelligence agency was known as 'spymaster' and went onto become a known name, in the world of international espionage.
On the professional front, Hrithik is also rumoured to be the lead in Farah Khan’s 'Satte Pe Satta' remake. Meanwhile, Karan Johar is working on his multi-starrer 'Takht'. The filmmaker, on Saturday, along with his team concluded the location searching for his upcoming historical drama 'Takht'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)