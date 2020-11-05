Hrithik Roshan to play a spy in Hollywood action thriller: Report

Years after courting controversy for his alleged extra-marital affair, a broken marriage on its way to reconciliation, and one movie per year situation, Bollywood’s green god Hrithik Roshan is all set to change course by stepping into Hollywood.

Hrithik, who signed on with American talent agency Gersh, earlier this year, is reportedly in talks to essay the role of a spy in an action thriller.

According to a report by Mid-Day, while the details regarding the director and plot are still under wraps, it is a “multi-million-dollar film is backed by a reputed production house.”

It further added that the 46-year-old couldn’t travel to the US for his audition which was to be held at the studio there. Therefore, he filmed it at his Juhu residence.

The actor is said to commence the project after completing his shooting schedule for ‘Krrish 4’.

In his 20-year run in Bollywood, actor Hrithik Roshan has tasted great success with hits such as ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and his latest release, ‘War’. The actor believes stardom comes with a "small" price to pay.

"The price is that you have to bear responsibility. You have to bear the social responsibility. You have to be accountable for things you say. You have to have a little sacrifice of your privacy," Hrithik told IANS.

"But it's a small price because stardom can be used for a lot of good things. There's a lot of thing you lose and gain as well. So, I don't think there should be any cause to complain," he said.

With the fame and popularity, he enjoys, how does he cope with all the attention that comes his way?

"I take every situation as an opportunity. You can't fight what is happening, so you have to be on top of it and control it. When that happens, you become stronger and a better person. It's all good," he said.

Hrithik has been experimenting with content, too. He played the mathematics genius Anand Kumar in "Super 30" earlier this year. From the usual larger-than-life characters to celebrating the simple Indian man as Anand Kumar, Hrithik is happy with the change in content.

"The change is actually is in the way we are detecting content now. It's becoming more real and people are connecting to it. The melodrama is gone and even the acting is very real. That change is making content seem more solid," he said.

Hrithik feels it is a good change.

"These films now are doing really well. So, what is going to happen is that people are not going to worry about what they make as long as the way they present it is real and impactful. So, I think it is a good change," he added.