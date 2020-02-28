Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's social media 'bromance' will make Disha Patani jealous!

After Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's sizzling chemistry in 'Baaghi 3's new track, 'Do You Love Me' broke the internet, it's his bromance with Hrithik Roshan that has caught our attention. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff might have been in the news as a rumoured couple but his social media bromance with 'War' co-star Hrithik Roshan, will definitely make the actress jealous.

Hrithik Roshan is curently vacationing in Dubai and has shared a few pictures of himself 'enjoying the calm'. In the pictures, the 'Super 30' actor can be seen chilling near a shore, looking uber cool in a sleevless hoodie and whie track-pants. The Greek God of Bollywood who's also listed among the sexiest man in the world is living up to the title in the vacay pictures. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, "Looking for the storm. Meanwhile, Enjoy the calm"