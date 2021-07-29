Hrithik Roshan teases something's cooking between him and Kiara Advani

Kiara who has been offering refreshing chemistries with every project teaming up with new co-stars for every film has got everyone excited with an anticipatory collaboration with the superstar Hrithik Roshan.

Speaking about their work fronts, Hrithik would be next seen in 'Fighter' with superstar Deepika Padukone, while the buzz is strong for 'Krrish 4' as well.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for 'Shershaah' along with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', and 0Shashank Khaitan's untitled next.

(With ANI inputs)