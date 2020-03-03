Hrithik Roshan takes fashion cues from Ranveer Singh, absolutely slays the look!

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singhs famous out-of-the-box fashion sense has a new fan in Hrithik Roshan, it seems.

Hrithik, who is currently vacationing in Dubai, shared a couple of photos on Instagram on Monday afternoon. In the photos, he can be seen wearing a red tee along with a white towel that he has wrapped like a lungi.

"Fashion inspiration courtesy: I guess Ranveer Singh," Hrithik wrote in the caption. While Ranveer Singh is yet to comment on Hrithik's post, we are sure he is going to love it!

Of course, look at Hrithik's pic closely and you understand the probable reason for his quirky dressing. In the photo, the actor has an injury on his right ankle which is covered with a bandage.