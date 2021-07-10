Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan to star in 'Vikram Vedha' remake, makers eyeing September 2022 release

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are set to play the lead roles in the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster "Vikram Vedha" with the producers planning to release the film next year in September.

The original neo-noir crime thriller, which released in 2017, featured South stars R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie was produced by Sashikanth of YNot Studios.

The film is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and YNot Studios.

"The Hindi remake with Hrithik and Saif is in advanced pre-production stage and will most likely go on floors next month. We are looking to release it on September 30, 2022," a source close to the film told PTI.