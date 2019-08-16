Hrithik Roshan listed among ‘Top 5 Most Handsome Men in the World’, beating Chris Evans, David Beckham

Hrithik Roshan became a force to recon with back in 2000 with his debut and his looks and charms have been led to people calling him a 'Greek God' in Hindi film industry. Now the actor has been listed among the most handsome men in the world.

Roshan has become one of the 'Top 5 Most Handsome Men in the World in August 2019' and leaving behind Hollywood actors like Chris Evans, David Beckham, and Robert Pattinson. After receiving Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, he went on to give spectacular performances in Mission Kashmir (2000), Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...(2001), Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) and more.

He recently surprised the audiences after his hiatus with the biopic, Super 30. The film revolved around the life of genius Mathematician Anand Kumar, who started an educational program for underprivileged students to help them sit for IIT-JEE exam.

He will be seen next in War opposite Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films.