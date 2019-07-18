Hrithik Roshan leaks 'Super 30' scene, says he did NOT take permission

Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Super 30, in-spite of the controversies he is surrounded by. The film has reached a Rs. 70-crore-mark within five days and is garnering praise from fans and well known personalities.

The actor overwhelmed by the response even shared a scene from the film without taking any permission from the makers. He tweeted a clip from the film and said it is one of the most talked about scenes. He captioned the post as, “Sharing a moment out of the scene which is being talked about the most (not taken permission for this *wink emoji*). Have you guys watched the movie yet? Thank you for all the love guys. Enjoy,"

The clip shows Hrithik yelling at his students, inspiring them to not be afraid of anything, not even death, because as per societal norms they died the day they were born in a poor family. He went on to say it means they have nothing to lose and should be fearless in their pursuits. Take a look: