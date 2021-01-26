Hrithik Roshan goes hiking with ex brother-in-law Zayed Khan, his family

As several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mark the 72nd Independence on Tuesday, actor Hrithik Roshan posted a picture of himself with his ex-wife Sussanne's brother, actor Zayed Khan.

In the picture, which was presumably taken during a hike, Hrithik is seen posing with is two kids -- Hridhaan and Hrehaan, the 'Main Hoon Na' actor, Zayed's wife and kids.

Sharing it, he wrote in the caption: "There is something about walking on uneven surfaces . I don’t know what it is . But it makes my heart smile."