Hrithik Roshan goes hiking with ex brother-in-law Zayed Khan, his family

As several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mark the 72nd Independence on Tuesday, actor Hrithik Roshan posted a picture of himself with his ex-wife Sussanne's brother, actor Zayed Khan.
In the picture, which was presumably taken during a hike, Hrithik is seen posing with is two kids -- Hridhaan and Hrehaan, the 'Main Hoon Na' actor, Zayed's wife and kids.
Sharing it, he wrote in the caption: "There is something about walking on uneven surfaces . I don’t know what it is . But it makes my heart smile."
Zayed Khan also took to social media to share the same picture and wrote, "Happy Republic Day! Keep exploring! From the 'Troopers'."
On Sunday, Hrithik had shared another picture featuring Zayed Khan as he posted a birthday wish for filmmaker Goldie Behl.
Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Kunal Kapoor and Sonali Bendre were all seen flashing smiles for the camera.
"Happy birthday my friend Goldie Behl. Have a super duper year mere dost," read Hrithik's tweet.
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is set to star in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's patriotic-action-drama 'Fighter,' along with Deepika Padukone. The film is set to be released on September 30, 2022 and would mark third collaboration between Roshan and Anand, after 'Bang Bang' (2014) and the 2019 Yash Raj Films blockbuster 'War'.
