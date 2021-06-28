Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled body in new pic; ex-wife Sussanne Khan reacts

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan posted a shirtless picture on Monday, flaunting muscular bare chest and a tanned look.
In the Instagram photo, the actor wears reflective sunglasses and black cap to complete the look.
"Good catch," he wrote as caption with the picture.
Moments after he shared the post, it was flooded with compliments from fans and B-Town celebrities.
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor wrote: "Constantly raising the bar."
Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wrote, "U look 21."
Have a look at his picture here:
Last week, Hrithik marked 15 years of his hit film "Krrish" and also he announced the fourth instalment of the franchise, "Krrish 4".
Hrithik took to his social media handles and made the announcement with a short clip.
The actor will next be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit "Vikram Vedha" starring Vijay Sethupati and R. Madhdhavan. The remake will be helmed by the director duo of Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the original.
