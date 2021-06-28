Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled body in new pic; ex-wife Sussanne Khan reacts

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan posted a shirtless picture on Monday, flaunting muscular bare chest and a tanned look.

In the Instagram photo, the actor wears reflective sunglasses and black cap to complete the look.

"Good catch," he wrote as caption with the picture.

Moments after he shared the post, it was flooded with compliments from fans and B-Town celebrities.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor wrote: "Constantly raising the bar."

Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wrote, "U look 21."

Have a look at his picture here: