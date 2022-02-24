Hrithik Roshan drops Saif Ali Khan's FIRST LOOK from 'Vikram Vedha', calls him ‘one of the finest actors’

More than a month after sharing his rugged look for the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', superstar Hrithik Roshan dropped the first glimpse of co-star Saif Ali Khan.

While Hrithik essays the role of 'Vedha', Saif will be seen playing 'Vikram'. Alongside the picture shared on Instagram, the 'Dhoom 2' star wrote, “Working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait!”

Advertisement

The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha' and is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri.

The original 'Vikram Vedha' starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The action-thriller had released in 2017 and performed well at the box office. It featured Madhavan as a police inspector named Vikram while Vijay played Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler.

The upcoming remake of 'Vikram Vedha' will mark filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayathri's Hindi debut in both direction and writing. Apart from Hrithik, the movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

ALSO READ What is the age difference between Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:21 AM IST