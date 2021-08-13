e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari to move to San Francisco as Senior Director Taliban captures provincial capital of Logar, 50 km south of Kabul: Report Now one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Bollywood

Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 03:11 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' to hit cinemas on THIS date

Viacom18 Studios on Friday announced that their next movie "Fighter", starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, will now arrive in theatres on January 26, 2023.
PTI
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' to hit cinemas on THIS date | Twitter

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' to hit cinemas on THIS date | Twitter

Viacom18 Studios on Friday announced that their next movie "Fighter", starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, will now arrive in theatres on January 26, 2023.

The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, was earlier scheduled to release in September 2022.

Billed as the first aerial action franchise, "Fighter" is a homage to the "valour, sacrifice and patriotism of Indian armed forces".

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, shared the release date of the film on Twitter.

"On #RepublicDay 2023 get ready to experience India's first aerial action franchise as #Fighter starring @iHrithik & @deepikapadukone arrives at the box office! #SiddharthAnand," he wrote.

"Fighter" marks the third collaboration between Anand and Roshan after blockbuster hits like "Bang Bang" and "War", while it is the first alliance between the director and Padukone.

ALSO READ

'You deserve better': Here's why netizens are asking Deepika Padukone to leave Ranveer Singh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 03:11 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal