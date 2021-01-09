Bollywood

Updated on

Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special- Top 10 movies of Bollywood's 'Greek God'

By Shubham Bhargav

Hrithik Roshan turns 47 on January 10, and as it appears, he is only getting younger

‘Smoothest airwalker I’ve seen': Dance god Hrithik Roshan in awe of TikTok user's moves
‘Smoothest airwalker I’ve seen': Dance god Hrithik Roshan in awe of TikTok user's moves

Hrithik Roshan is the muscle man whose talent perfectly compliments his looks. Here are his top 10 films which proves the statement true.

Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan-starrer superhero franchise to hit the floors in Jan 2020
Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan-starrer superhero franchise to hit the floors in Jan 2020

Krrish- This much anticipated sequel to 'Koi...Mil Gya' gave India their most beloved superhero. In this Rakesh Roshan directed flick, Hrithik sustained a few injuries while while executing the death defying stunts.

Shahid Kapoor, Preity Zinta can't stop gushing over Hrithik Roshan's post-shave video
Shahid Kapoor, Preity Zinta can't stop gushing over Hrithik Roshan's post-shave video

Kites- Although, the movie didn't do well on the box office, Hrithik's performance and chemistry with Bàrbara Mori was adored by everyone.

Hrithik Roshan turns 46, reflects on 20 years since his debut in 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'
Hrithik Roshan turns 46, reflects on 20 years since his debut in 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

War- Hrithik Roshan in War is the living manifestation of the word incredible. His look in the movie powered by some terrific action sequences makes this one a perfect masala entertainer.

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie wants 'Koi Mil Gaya's Jadu to come back amid COVID-19 crisis
Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie wants 'Koi Mil Gaya's Jadu to come back amid COVID-19 crisis

Koi..Mil Gya- It is always tricky playing a character with mental illness or disability as one might end up hamming throughout the movie. But Hrithik delivered an Award Winning performance and won the hearts of audiences and critics alike.

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

Fiza- This critically acclaimed flick saw another stellar performance by Hrithik. He played the role of Amaan with sheer earnestness.

Kargil Diwas 2020: From 'Lakshya' to 'LOC - Kargil', Bollywood films set against the backdrop of 1999 war
Kargil Diwas 2020: From 'Lakshya' to 'LOC - Kargil', Bollywood films set against the backdrop of 1999 war

Lakshya- From an aimless sloth to a savior, this war drama includes another brilliant performance from Hrithik.

Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special- Top 10 movies of Bollywood's 'Greek God'

Jodhaa Akbar- This Ashutosh Gowarikar directed period film immortalized emperor Akbar. All thanks to the amazing acting skills of the leading man.

Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special- Top 10 movies of Bollywood's 'Greek God'

Guzaarish- One of the most challenging role Hrithik Roshan performed with optimum grace was of Ethan Mascarenhas in Guzaarish. The movie didn't perform exceptionally at the box office, but critics and audiences were impressed by the performances.

Actor Hrithik Roshan
Actor Hrithik Roshan
Instagram

Dhoom 2- Dhoom is a successful franchise filled with stylish antagonists but none as stylish as Hrithik. Hrithik in Dhoom 2 is nothing short of spectacular. The action sequences, dance performances and Hrithik's chemistry with Aishwarya is just amazing.

'Super 30'
'Super 30'

Super 30- Hrithik in this biopic is almost unrecognizable. A strong script and solid acting performances, makes this a must watch.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in