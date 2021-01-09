Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special- Top 10 movies of Bollywood's 'Greek God'

Hrithik Roshan is the muscle man whose talent perfectly compliments his looks. Here are his top 10 films which proves the statement true.
Krrish- This much anticipated sequel to 'Koi...Mil Gya' gave India their most beloved superhero. In this Rakesh Roshan directed flick, Hrithik sustained a few injuries while while executing the death defying stunts.
Kites- Although, the movie didn't do well on the box office, Hrithik's performance and chemistry with Bàrbara Mori was adored by everyone.
War- Hrithik Roshan in War is the living manifestation of the word incredible. His look in the movie powered by some terrific action sequences makes this one a perfect masala entertainer.
Koi..Mil Gya- It is always tricky playing a character with mental illness or disability as one might end up hamming throughout the movie. But Hrithik delivered an Award Winning performance and won the hearts of audiences and critics alike.
Fiza- This critically acclaimed flick saw another stellar performance by Hrithik. He played the role of Amaan with sheer earnestness.
Lakshya- From an aimless sloth to a savior, this war drama includes another brilliant performance from Hrithik.
Jodhaa Akbar- This Ashutosh Gowarikar directed period film immortalized emperor Akbar. All thanks to the amazing acting skills of the leading man.
Guzaarish- One of the most challenging role Hrithik Roshan performed with optimum grace was of Ethan Mascarenhas in Guzaarish. The movie didn't perform exceptionally at the box office, but critics and audiences were impressed by the performances.
Dhoom 2- Dhoom is a successful franchise filled with stylish antagonists but none as stylish as Hrithik. Hrithik in Dhoom 2 is nothing short of spectacular. The action sequences, dance performances and Hrithik's chemistry with Aishwarya is just amazing.
Super 30- Hrithik in this biopic is almost unrecognizable. A strong script and solid acting performances, makes this a must watch.
