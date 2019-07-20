Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action scenes from WAR were directed by 4 international choreographers

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have been in the news since the teaser of their movie, War, as dropped on the internet. The movie has Tiger taking over Hrithik. The highlight of this film is of course that Hrithik and Tiger going at each other in carefully choreographed action sequences.

Needless to say, both are looking sleek, suave and uber hot while they are at it. According to latest reports, director Sidharth Anand has not left any stone unturned to make sure to impress masses with this much awaited movie. The makers have roped in Paul Jennings, Franz Spilhaus, SeaYoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh – four top notch action directors from all over the world to give us a world class experience.

Hrithik and Tiger have a combination of moves which they will display on the land, air and even water! Yash Raj Films has gone BIG with this movie which also stars Vaani Kapoor.