Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff wrap up WAR with a nostalgic video

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are set for the action-packed film of the year, War. Director Siddharth Anand shot ferocious, merciless showdown between Tiger and Hrithik in 7 different countries and 15 world cities! The trailer is power-packed and promises high octane and all guns blazing action. And now, the team has wrapped up the film.
Tiger Shroff shared a photo with Hrithik Roshan and wrote, “I got your back sir @hrithikroshan and hopefully hes @itssiddharthanand got ours! ???????? #onemonthtogo #2ndoct #war #hrithikvstiger.”
But, Hrithik had one day of shoot left so he shared some nostalgia-filled memories with a special video. “I still have a day shoot left . But since everyone started celebrating the wrap, here’s half confused me joining in the fun. I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left . ???? What I’m going to miss most ? Is working with you @tigerjackieshroff . Everybody else, enjoy the party and see you at work day after. ???? #WAR #itsnotawrap,” Hrithik wrote.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, War also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.
