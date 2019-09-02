Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff wrap up WAR with a nostalgic video

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are set for the action-packed film of the year, War. Director Siddharth Anand shot ferocious, merciless showdown between Tiger and Hrithik in 7 different countries and 15 world cities! The trailer is power-packed and promises high octane and all guns blazing action. And now, the team has wrapped up the film.

Tiger Shroff shared a photo with Hrithik Roshan and wrote, “I got your back sir @hrithikroshan and hopefully hes @itssiddharthanand got ours! ???????? #onemonthtogo #2ndoct #war #hrithikvstiger.”

But, Hrithik had one day of shoot left so he shared some nostalgia-filled memories with a special video. “I still have a day shoot left . But since everyone started celebrating the wrap, here’s half confused me joining in the fun. I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left . ???? What I’m going to miss most ? Is working with you @tigerjackieshroff . Everybody else, enjoy the party and see you at work day after. ???? #WAR #itsnotawrap,” Hrithik wrote.