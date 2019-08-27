Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff fight to prove their loyalty in WAR Trailer

The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer released the trailer of the upcoming action packed film titled WAR. Helmed by Bang Bang director, Siddharth Anand the film also star Vaani Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will be collaborating with each other for the first time. The two will be fighting each other on the big screen which has led to a high buzz of the film. The teaser dropped on July 14 and the action scenes seem to match global standards and both the leading actors seem to be in great form.