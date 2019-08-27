Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff fight to prove their loyalty in WAR Trailer

The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer released the trailer of the upcoming action packed film titled WAR. Helmed by Bang Bang director, Siddharth Anand the film also star Vaani Kapoor.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will be collaborating with each other for the first time. The two will be fighting each other on the big screen which has led to a high buzz of the film. The teaser dropped on July 14 and the action scenes seem to match global standards and both the leading actors seem to be in great form.
After the makers dropped the trailer online, lead actors also took to their social media pages to share the trailer with their fans. Hrithik and Tiger seem to have been pitting their fans against each other by calling them as Team Hrithik and Team Tiger.
The trailer shows Hrithik as an Indian Agent who goes rouge and has to be tracked down before he ends up becoming the country’s enemy. Which brings Tiger in the picture, the only agent who can track him as they have trained together and is his only student. The rest of the trailer takes us through picturesque locations and the two fight to prove their loyalties either to the country or to each other.
The film is set to release on October 2.
