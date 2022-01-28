‘Hrithik came in a Maruti, she came in a Mercedes’: Ameesha Patel reacts to being projected as an arrogant and snobbish rich brat

It's been 22 years since Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel made their Bollywood debut with 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', and to date, Rakesh Roshan's directorial is remembered for the actors' stellar performances and songs.

Ameesha claims that she was projected by the media as an arrogant and snobbish rich brat from South Bombay because she would always indulge in reading on sets and never gossiped about anyone.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 45-year-old said, that she would always be happy if someone else had a hit.

Ameesha also mentioned how people would compare her with Hrithik, a star kid. She said, “I used to get told that Ameesha ji is very arrogant, pata nahi apne aap ko kya samajhti hai. Just because she is from a big khandaan, on the first day of shoot she came driving in a Mercedes. They used to make fun that Hrithik came in a Maruti, Ameesha came in a Mercedes. But there was nothing to show off.”

'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' revolves around Sonia (Ameesha) and Rohit (Hrithik), who are in love with each other but Rohit is mysteriously killed. To cope, Sonia moves to New Zealand, where she meets Rohit's lookalike, Raj.

Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, and Dalip Tahil also featured in the film.

Meanwhile on work front, Ameesha will next be seen in 'Gadar 2' alongside Sunny Deol. The upcoming project is a sequel to the 2001 released hit film of the same name. Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar' is a period-action drama set in 1947, the time of partition in India.

It mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of the first installment.

'Gadar 2' will also star Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Sunny and Ameesha. Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:15 AM IST