How's the Josh? Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif add fuel to dating rumours, spotted together last night

The rumours of Katrina and Vicky dating surfaced during Diwali, when they were spotted together, followed by a casual dinner date in the city.

It all began, when Vicky appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, and pretended to faint when KJo had told him that Katrina would love to work with him and that she thinks that they would look good together.

Not just that, Katrina also mentioned that she has never been on a date in the last ten years. Seems like she’s found one in the Uri actor.

On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. He is also working on Sardar Udham Singh’s biopic, and will be seen playing the titular character in the Shoojit Sircar directorial. He has also bagged Sam Manekshaw’s biopic, and also revealed his first look for the film.

On the other hand, Katrina will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. It is slated to release on March 27, 2020.