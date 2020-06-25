How you can watch Sushant Singh Rajput one last time?

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' will release on the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24. To honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie available to all subscribers and non-subscribers.

"A story of love, hope, and endless memories.Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara coming to everyone on July 24," they wrote.

"For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers," they added.