How you can watch Sushant Singh Rajput one last time?

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' will release on the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24. To honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie available to all subscribers and non-subscribers.
"A story of love, hope, and endless memories.Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara coming to everyone on July 24," they wrote.
"For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers," they added.
"We are humbled to be able to play a small part in sustaining the legacy of a fine actor like Sushant Singh Rajput. In celebration of his life and his extraordinary work, 'Dil Bechara' will release directly on digital this July on Disney+ Hotstar; and will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers across India. Our prayers and wishes to his family and loved ones," Uday Shankar, President - The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India, said.
Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", which was based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. The movie stars Rajput in the lead role alongside debutante Sanjana Sanghi. Saif Ali Khan also has a cameo in the film. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Taking to Twitter, music maestro AR Rahman wrote, "Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara coming to everyone on @DisneyPlusHS on July 24."
Mukesh Chhabra is making his directorial debut with the film took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt note.
"Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from 'Kai Po Che!' to 'Dil Bechara'. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it," the director said.
(With input from Agencies)
