How would Sanjay Kapoor react to daughter Shanaya's 'intimate' scenes? Here's what wife Maheep has to say

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut under Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

When asked how would the actor react to daughter's 'intimate scenes', here's what his wife Maheep Kapoor had to say:

In a recent interview, the 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' star said that Sanjay will keep his opinions to himself but he will be taken aback.

"Inside, Sanjay will be like, 'Oh no, what am I watching?' but when it comes to her work, he’ll keep quiet," Maheep said, in an interview with PeepingMoon.

Maheep also spoke about Shanaya's friends Suhana Khan (daughter of Shah Rukh Khan) and actor Ananya Panday in the same interview.

She said, "They are such close friends. It would be amazing to see the three of them on screen. I love them, I love the way they are with each other. They have each other's back."

Maheep said that the girls are always exchanging ideas and thoughts. They have a great relationship because they've literally been together since birth, she added.