‘How will she heal from this?’: Rhea’s mother Sandhya questions all those who vilified her daughter

Addressing the witch-hunt and vilification her daughter was subjected to, she asked, “how will she (Rhea) heal from what she has been through. But she is a fighter and she must remain strong.”

The HC, however, rejected the bail plea of Rhea's brother Showik.

The senior Chakraborty told the daily that while it is a relief, she is still worried about her son, whose custody has been extended.

Speaking about the difficulties she has been facing in the absence of her children, Sandhya said that she wakes up in the middle of the night gripped by fear. She can’t eat or sleep.

“At one point I thought the only way to end it was by ending my life,” she said.

Despite suicidal thoughts, she maintained that she has to be there for her kids, who are going through far worse.

While granting Rhea bail on a personal bond of Rs one lakh, the court asked the actor to appear before the Mumbai police for 10 days and before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB, which had arrested her) once a month for the next six months.

Justice Sarang Kotwal of the HC also granted bail to Rajput's domestic aides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.

The HC observed in its order that Rhea did not have any criminal antecedents, and it was unlikely that she would tamper with evidence or affect the probe while out on bail.

Rhea, however, can't leave Mumbai without the NCB's permission and for traveling outside the country, she will need permission from the special NDPS court here, the HC said.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that "truth and justice have prevailed". "The hounding and witch-hunt by three central agencies--the CBI, ED and NCB --of Rhea should come to an end. We remain committed to truth," he said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. After a case of alleged abetment of suicide was registered against Rhea by Rajput's parents, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

With PTI inputs