How Wendell Rodricks discovered Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma

Padma Shri awardee and internationally acclaimed fashion designer Wendelle Rodricks passed away at his home in Goa's Colvale village, on Wednesday. His untimely demise has left the industry in shock and prominent personalities from all the quarters have offered their condolences. The designer was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist. Not just that, Wendell has also given Bollywood some of the best talents we have today! It was Wendell Rodricks who discovered Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Evelyn Sharma and Diana Penty.

The 'Chhapaak' actress Deepika Padukone made her debut with Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om'. Despite sharing the screen with Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika managed to grab eyeballs and went onto become one of the leading Bollywood actresses. Her scintillating performances in movies like 'Cocktail', 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and 'Tamasha' speak for the talent she possesses. However, it was because of fashion designer Wendelle Rodricks that Deepika Padukone's career kick-started.

For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone was discovered by the late fashion designer during her modelling days. Deepika moved to Mumbai to try her luck in modelling and in the meantime, she also signed up for a workshop. According to reports, Wendelle and Deepika met there and the latter worked as a model for him for over two years. Impressed by the actress' dedication and sincerity towards work, the designer introduced her to the 'Chhaiyya Chhaiyya' girl Malaika Arora. And it was Malaika who suggested Farah Khan to consider Deepika Padukone for the role of 'dream girl' Shanti.