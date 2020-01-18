How to repeat clothes like a pro? Take cues from Sara Ali Khan

The trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited rom-com, 'Love Aaj Kal' released on Friday.

Sara, Kartik, director Imtiaz Ali and other members of 'Love Aaj Kal' team were present at the trailer launch in Mumbai. The stars have already kick-started the promotions of the film and Sara had three back-to-back events to attend.

The two-film old actress, who has impressed fans with her bubbly personality is yet again proving why she is a millennial icon. Repeating clothes and not making it look boring is an art and Sara is certainly acing it!

Sara Ali Khan was present at the trailer launch and was clad in a short neon skirt and a sequinned crop top. The 'Simba' actress added a pair of neon strappy heels to round out the outfit. Unfortunately, the rather bright outfit was enough to make the fashion police cringe.