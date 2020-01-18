How to repeat clothes like a pro? Take cues from Sara Ali Khan

The trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited rom-com, 'Love Aaj Kal' released on Friday.
Sara, Kartik, director Imtiaz Ali and other members of 'Love Aaj Kal' team were present at the trailer launch in Mumbai. The stars have already kick-started the promotions of the film and Sara had three back-to-back events to attend.
The two-film old actress, who has impressed fans with her bubbly personality is yet again proving why she is a millennial icon. Repeating clothes and not making it look boring is an art and Sara is certainly acing it!
Sara Ali Khan was present at the trailer launch and was clad in a short neon skirt and a sequinned crop top. The 'Simba' actress added a pair of neon strappy heels to round out the outfit. Unfortunately, the rather bright outfit was enough to make the fashion police cringe.
The same evening, the actress was spotted in Filmcity, for a promotional event. Sara's second outfit was a sight for sore eyes.
The 24-year-old diva wore a black crop top, with a pair of black shorts and layered the outfit with a pink jacket. Sara wore the same strappy heels to match the neon detailing on her pink jacket.
At her third event of the day, Sara continued to look as fresh as a daisy.
The actress teamed her black shorts with the sequinned crop top from the first look and completed her ensemble with a pair of silver sneakers.
On the film front, the trailer of 'Love Aaj Kal' is a flavoured mixture of comedy, heartbreak, punchy dialogues, and of course, the new chemistry of Kartik and Sara on screen. It promises to be a light hearted rom-com.
The movie, which is set to release on February 14, 2020, presents Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe.
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles.
