How to book your Airbnb stay at Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Delhi home?

Bollywood’s power couple Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, are all set to open their family home in Delhi for a once in a lifetime stay on leading travel platform Airbnb.

Filled with personal keepsakes and mementos from their many travels around the world, the Khan home is a reflection of Shah Rukh and Gauri's journey together, first as a couple, then as a family.

Located in the leafy neighbourhood of Panchsheel Park in South Delhi, the Khan residence is exquisitely designed in Gauri's warm inimitable style. Gauri, a celebrated interior designer has redesigned her home marked by bold hues, an abundance of natural light from many windows and an impressive art collection. Richly textured walls, colourful tapestries, and glittering chandeliers cast an inviting glow. Floor-to-ceiling French doors open to an expansive garden filled with flowers of many hues.

The home's deeply personal aesthetic captures the family's many memories over the years. Photographs and knick-knacks line a wall in the master bedroom. Original negatives of Shah Rukh Khan's favourite film. Another wall is adorned with the handmade cards exchanged by Shah Rukh and Gauri during their early days of courtship.

To book this opportunity:

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's home will be available for an overnight stay on February 13, 2021. In order to apply, Airbnb invites guests to share what an "open arms welcome" means to them by 30th November, 2020. A winner will be selected by a selection committee including Airbnb and Gauri Khan and will be announced on 15th December, 2020.

Winners will receive:

An overnight stay on February 13, 2021, at Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's Delhi home in Panchsheel Park for two people

A luxury car for use throughout the stay, including pick-ups and drop offs at Indira Gandhi International Airport or other locations in Delhi

A personalized welcome note from Gauri Khan

A sumptuous dinner of the family's favourite foods

A movie marathon of Shah Rukh Khan's favourite films

Personalized keepsakes from the family as souvenirs

To know more, visit, www.airbnb.com/d/homewithopenarms